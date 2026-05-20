OpenAI will fund the first study in Ukraine on the impact of AI on school education

Ukraine is launching the first national study of the impact of artificial intelligence on school education in wartime. The project will be funded by the developer of the ChatGPT chatbot OpenAI.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The project is implemented by WINWIN EdTech Center of Excellence and the charitable organization "Eastern Europe Foundation". The Ukrainian initiative was selected from hundreds of applications — it was among the 12 best in the world within the framework of the international program EMEA Youth & Wellbeing.

The study aims to show how artificial intelligence is changing the educational process and interaction between students and teachers in conditions of war and hybrid learning. The project team plans to interview seven thousand people — schoolchildren aged 12 to 17, their parents and teachers.

The research will also create a practical set of tools and tips to help teens and adults use neural networks safely. The results of the research will be available to everyone.