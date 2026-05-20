Over the past 24 hours, May 19, the Russian army lost another 920 of its soldiers killed and wounded and three tanks at the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

The Russian army also lost two armored combat vehicles, 60 artillery systems, three MLRS, two air defense systems, 1 873 operational-tactical level UAVs, six ground robotic complexes, 268 vehicles, and four units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. There are also a large number of people who are considered missing.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2026, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of early May 2026, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona have collected the names of 216 205 Russian military dead. With confirmed losses in just the two Russian regions with the highest number of military deaths — Bashkortostan and Tatarstan — the total now exceeds all Soviet losses during the 10-year war in Afghanistan.

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