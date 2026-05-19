Bloomberg: US wants to get the right to use Ukrainian military technologies as part of the Drone Deal

The US is seeking access to Ukrainian military technology and intellectual property rights under the Drone Deal, which is currently awaiting approval.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

Washington is interested in access to critical technologies and intellectual property rights, as this would potentially allow the US to replicate Ukrainian developments domestically.

According to the agencyʼs interlocutor, the Pentagon asked to test Ukrainian developments on its own, in particular drones and electronic warfare systems.

This includes, in particular, artificial intelligence-based guidance systems, GPS-free navigation, jamming-protected communication channels, and combat tactics for using drones that Ukraine uses during the war.

According to Bloombergʼs interlocutors, the draft agreement is more like a classic technology transfer than a mechanism that will allow the US military to test Ukrainian systems and form their own future weapons requirements based on them.

Drone Deal from the USA

The Drone Deal is a program that involves the joint development and production of drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems, and other defense technologies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on March 15 that Ukraine wants to conclude a multi-year agreement with the United States on the production of drones worth $35–50 billion.

According to CBS News sources, Kyiv and Washington have already prepared a memorandum on future defense cooperation. It envisages the creation of joint ventures for the production of drones and the possibility of Ukrainian military technologies entering the American market.

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