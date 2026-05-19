The remains of OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia Fedak-Melnyk will be reburied in Kyiv

The remains of former OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia Fedak-Melnyk will be reburied at the National War Memorial Cemetery in Kyiv.

This was reported by the current head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists Bohdan Chervak.

According to him, the Luxembourg authorities have already granted permission for the reburial and conducted the exhumation of the ashes. Representatives of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance arrived at the exhumation ceremony.

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church announced that funeral services for Melnyk and his wife will be held on May 22-24 at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that decisions were being prepared regarding the reburial of UNR Colonel Yevhen Konovalets and other historical figures.

Who is Andriy Melnyk?

Andriy Melnyk was a Ukrainian military and political figure, a colonel in the UNR army and one of the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalist movement of the 20th century. After the death of Yevhen Konovalets in 1938, he headed the Leadership of Ukrainian Nationalists.

During World War II, Melnyk tried to achieve the creation of Ukrainian military formations, but later found himself under arrest by German authorities and was in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.

After the war, he lived in Luxembourg, where he continued his activities in exile and advocated for the unification of Ukrainian organizations abroad. He died in 1964 and was buried in Luxembourg.

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