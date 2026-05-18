The EU is discussing candidates for possible negotiators for future talks with Russia. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb are among the candidates.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

Angela Merkelʼs candidacy is being considered because of her experience working with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin. At the same time, some European politicians believe that Merkelʼs previous attempts to act as a mediator have been unsuccessful.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb is credited with experience in mediation, but his NATO membership may arouse distrust from the Kremlin. Mario Draghi, on the other hand, is seen by interlocutors as having authority in Europe and avoiding harsh statements about Russia.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, is also claiming the role of negotiator, but European diplomats doubt that Moscow will agree to her candidacy due to her tough anti-Russian position, the interlocutors said.

Politico sources close to Ukraine say that the potential negotiator should have the support of the EU, but not be a direct representative of the bloc, as Putin does not trust the European Union.

Journalists believe that this characterization may refer to Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The search for a negotiator from Russia on behalf of Europe

In January, Politico, citing sources, reported that EU members wanted to appoint a negotiator with Putin on Ukraine because Washington could make a secret deal with Moscow without taking Europeʼs position into account. Back then, Stubb was considered a potential candidate for the role.

Later, on May 9, Putin stated that the best candidate for the role of negotiator with Russia on behalf of the European Union would be former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who held the position from 1998 to 2005.

Soon, the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas stated that Schroeder had no right to represent Europeʼs interests in the negotiations because he promoted the interests of Russian state-owned companies.

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