The head of Moldovaʼs public broadcaster resigns after Eurovision 2026 points scandal

The CEO of Teleradio-Moldova (TRM) Vlad Turcanu is resigning after a scandal involving the Moldovan juryʼs scores for Ukraine and Romania at Eurovision 2026.
This was reported by the online portal of the Moldovan public television channel Moldova 1.
Turcanu sent a corresponding statement to the TRM supervisory board. According to him, when the jury gave three points to Romania and zero points to Ukraine, they did not take into account the relations with these countries.
Turcanu added that the broadcasterʼs management distanced itself from the juryʼs decisions, although it is the public broadcaster and its management that are responsible for the voting results. He emphasized that the attitude towards Ukraine is not zero, and relations with Romania are fraternal.
According to him, with his resignation he wants to send a clear signal that the attitude towards Romania and Ukraine is unchanged.
Turcanu will remain in office until the supervisory board appoints a new CEO. Also, by law, his deputies — Andriy Zapşa, who was a member of the jury of the final of the competition, and the director of Radio Moldova Cornel Ciobana — will be removed from office with him. Turcanu has headed TRM since December 2021.
What preceded
At this yearʼs song contest, Romania received three points from the Moldovan jury, while Ukraine received zero. Moldova gave the maximum (12 points) to Poland. After that, a scandal broke out on social media.
Moldovan Culture Minister Cristian Jardan said the day after the contest that he wanted an explanation from the jury for awarding Romania a low score. At the same time, Moldovan viewers gave Romania the highest score — 12. At the time, Moldovaʼs Eurovision representative Satoshi emphasized this and called for avoiding hostility.
Host Margarita Druta said after the competition that she wanted to refuse to announce the results because she was shocked by the juryʼs decision about the points.
- This yearʼs Eurovision Song Contest 2026 was won by Bulgaria, scoring 516 points. It was represented by singer Dara with the song "Banagaranga". Ukraine took 9th place, Romania — 3rd, and Moldova — 8th.
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