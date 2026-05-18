The head of Moldovaʼs public broadcaster resigns after Eurovision 2026 points scandal

The CEO of Teleradio-Moldova (TRM) Vlad Turcanu is resigning after a scandal involving the Moldovan juryʼs scores for Ukraine and Romania at Eurovision 2026.

This was reported by the online portal of the Moldovan public television channel Moldova 1.

Turcanu sent a corresponding statement to the TRM supervisory board. According to him, when the jury gave three points to Romania and zero points to Ukraine, they did not take into account the relations with these countries.

Turcanu added that the broadcasterʼs management distanced itself from the juryʼs decisions, although it is the public broadcaster and its management that are responsible for the voting results. He emphasized that the attitude towards Ukraine is not zero, and relations with Romania are fraternal.

According to him, with his resignation he wants to send a clear signal that the attitude towards Romania and Ukraine is unchanged.

Turcanu will remain in office until the supervisory board appoints a new CEO. Also, by law, his deputies — Andriy Zapşa, who was a member of the jury of the final of the competition, and the director of Radio Moldova Cornel Ciobana — will be removed from office with him. Turcanu has headed TRM since December 2021.