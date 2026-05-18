“Potap and Nastya” reported the return of the group after a nine-year hiatus

The musical duo "Potap and Nastya" reported their return to the stage. They posted a video on Instagram in Russian announcing the bandʼs reunion and announcing their first concert on December 19 in New York.

"Sooner or later, every story comes to an end, and our story is no exception. Today, the pause that we put the duet on nine years ago will end. And this means that we — Potap and Nastya — are back and starting concerts," the artists said.

This statement appeared shortly after Potap (Oleksiy Potapenko) and Nastya Kamensky announced their divorce.

What is known about the band?

The duo "Potap and Nastya" (founded in 2006) was one of the most popular musical groups in Ukraine. The artists released songs in Russian that became hits.

After 2014, the band continued its concert activities in Russia, in particular, in May of that year, at the RU.TV award ceremony in Moscow, Potap thanked on behalf of all Ukrainian artists for accepting them in Russia.

In October 2017, the band members announced that they were “putting the duet on hiatus”. Nastya Kamensky launched a solo project, NK, while Potap continued to work as an artist, producer, and songwriter.

Currently, Oleksiy Potapenko and Nastya Kamensky live abroad. Kamensky gives concerts, including in the USA, where she performs songs in Russian. Although the artist previously stated that she would not sing in Russian.

And in February 2025, Potap gave his first major interview since the start of the full-scale invasion to Russian journalist Yuri Dud.

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