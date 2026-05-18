They want to raise the fare in Kyiv to UAH 30

It is wanted to raise the cost of public transport from UAH 8 to 30 in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

For passengers who regularly use public transport, they plan to introduce a system of discounts when topping up their transport card. The cost of one trip will depend on the number of trips purchased:

1–9 trips — 30 UAH;

10–19 — UAH 28.90;

20–29 — UAH 27.80;

30–39 — UAH 26.60;

40–49 — UAH 25.50;

50 — UAH 25.

Monthly travel tickets are also provided, where the cost of one trip will be approximately UAH 23.3–23.6. The proposed prices for monthly travel tickets are:

46 trips — UAH 1 088;

62 trips — UAH 1 463;

92 trips — UAH 2 156;

124 trips — UAH 2 888.

An unlimited monthly pass for the metro, bus, tram, trolleybus and funicular will cost UAH 4 875.

Preferential conditions remain for students and pupils. For example, students will pay 50% of the cost of a monthly pass, and pupils during summer vacations — 25% (during the school year — free).

Separately, they plan to introduce a transfer ticket worth UAH 60. It will allow you to transfer between the metro and ground transport for 90 minutes without restrictions.

For city guests, special unlimited passes are provided:

for 24 hours — UAH 375;

for 48 hours — UAH 563;

for 72 hours — UAH 750.

Trips purchased on a transport card before July 14, 2026 will remain valid until September 14, 2026.

The public can submit suggestions and comments on the draft ordinance until June 1, 2026 via the forum.kyivcity.gov.ua platform. The new tariffs are planned to be introduced from July 15, 2026, after the completion of the necessary procedures and consultations.

Why are they raising the price?

The last time fares in the capital were revised was in 2018. The Kyiv City State Administration explains the need to update tariffs by the need to bring them closer to an economically justified level and by the increase in transport companiesʼ costs for electricity, fuel, labor, and infrastructure maintenance. Another reason is the reduction in passenger traffic.

The Kyiv City State Administration notes that the current cost of transportation in Kyiv remains one of the lowest among large cities in Ukraine, despite the constant increase in transportation costs.

According to calculations by transport companies, the economically justified tariff for 2026 is UAH 64.60 per trip on the metro and UAH 44.14 for ground public transport.

At the same time, the costs included in the draft tariffs for 2026 were calculated based on the actual costs of transport enterprises for 2025, the projected increase in prices, as well as updated costs for salaries and energy resources.

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