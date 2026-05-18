A soldier in AWOL stabbed two passers-by and was detained in Zhytomyr

A man stabbed two passersby in Zhytomyr. Police later learned that he was wanted for leaving a military unit without permission (AWOL).

This was reported by the patrol police of the Zhytomyr region.

Police arrived at the scene and saw a man running down the street with a knife in his hands. They drew their weapons and ordered the suspect to drop the knife, after which they arrested him.

However, the man managed to injure two people. Police officers provided first aid to one of them at the scene, and then sent the two injured to the hospital.

The attacker was charged with attempted murder (Part 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.