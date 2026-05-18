One extract is up to $5000. In Kropyvnytskyi, the head of MMC and his accomplices are suspected of trading in fake disability certificates

In Kropyvnytskyi, the head of the military medical commission (MMC) and other doctors were detained on suspicion of selling fictitious disability certificates to evade military conscripts from mobilization.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, the head of the Civil Defense Committee of one of the civil defense forces, the deputy chief physician, the head of the department of the city hospital, and members of the expert commissions of medical institutions in the Kirovohrad region were involved in the scheme.

They entered false information into their clientsʼ medical histories about alleged long-term inpatient treatment and falsified test results.

After that, the fictitious documents were sent to the supervised members of the expert teams for assessing the functioning of the person (formerly the MSEC) to assign the evaders disability groups.

In total, SBU recorded more than 10 cases of receiving bribes for issuing fake disability certificates to conscripts. The cost of the "services" ranged from $2000 to $5000, depending on the urgency of the issue.

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During the searches, medical records and over UAH 7 million in cash were seized from the suspects. Six people were suspected of receiving illegal benefits. Each faces up to 10 years in prison.

An investigation is underway to bring all participants in the scheme to justice.

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