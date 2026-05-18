GUR showed how Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region was cleared of Russians

Soldiers of the special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) "Artan" continue to clear the city of Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

GUR showed exclusive footage of the stormtroopersʼ intensive combat work in the city.

During the operation, special forces conducted a series of active offensives to dislodge the Russians and stabilize the situation in the city.

The equipment used by the GUR special forces groups to storm Russian military positions was attacked by an enemy FPV — it was destroyed.

Ultimately, after the fighting, the Ukrainian military knocked the Russians out of their fortified positions, and key locations in Stepnohirsk came under the control of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The assault operations were carried out in a coordinated manner, using aerial reconnaissance and pinpoint fire. Each house was checked for ʼsurprisesʼ and remnants of the occupantʼs manpower. We do not rule out that the enemy will continue attempts to enter the city again, but we are ready for this," said the commander of "Artan" Viktor Torkotyuk.