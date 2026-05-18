The US published a video of the first official visit of the President of Ukraine to the White House

The George Herbert Walker Bush Presidential Library (George Bush Sr.) has released a video recording of the first official visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States.

The video was published in the US National Archives Catalog. According to a Ukrainian-American political scientist and professor at Baylor University (Texas) Serhiy Kudel, this was done at his request.

The footage shows the visit of the first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk to the White House on May 6, 1992. He and Bush are holding a press briefing in the Oval Office. The journalists ask two questions, both to Kravchuk.

The first: does he confirm that all tactical nuclear weapons have been removed from Ukraine? He replies that they will be removed by July.

National Archives Catalog

The second also concerns nuclear disarmament: will Ukraine sign the Treaty on the Reduction of Offensive Arms (STO-1). Kravchuk replies that Ukraine and the United States have agreed on all fundamental issues.

Bush jokes that for the first time in history, all the journalistsʼ questions are addressed to the White House guest, not the US president, and he likes this trend. He says that he greatly values relations with an independent Ukraine and the US will support an independent Ukraine in every way possible.

The following footage shows the beginning of negotiations between the delegations of the states and the presidentsʼ walk on the lawns of the White House.