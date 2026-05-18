Ukraine has created the first domestically-produced guided aerial bomb. It is now ready for combat use

Participant Brave1 created the first Ukrainian guided aerial bomb, which has already passed the necessary tests and is ready for combat use.

This was reported by the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The development of the Ukrainian guided aerial bomb with a 250 kg warhead lasted 17 months. It has a unique design and was created taking into account the realities of modern warfare.

The Ministry of Defense has already purchased the first experimental batch of guided aerial bombs, and pilots are currently practicing combat scenarios and adapting the use of the new weapon in real war conditions. Soon, Ukrainian guided aerial bombs will be operating against Russian targets.

"This is not a copy of Western or Soviet solutions, but an original development of Ukrainian engineers to effectively destroy fortifications, command posts, and other enemy targets tens of kilometers deep after launch," Fedorov noted.

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