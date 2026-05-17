The Pope has created a commission on artificial intelligence. What is it for

The Vatican has created an interdepartmental commission on artificial intelligence to coordinate the Catholic Churchʼs activities in the field of AI.

This is reported by Vatican News.

The creation of a new body in the Vatican was approved by Pope Leo XIV. It is noted that he was motivated by the development of the phenomenon of artificial intelligence and the acceleration of its widespread application, the potential impact of AI on humanity, and "the churchʼs concern for the dignity of every person".

The commission will include representatives of the departments for integral human development, doctrine, culture and education, and communication, as well as members of the Pontifical Academy of Life, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

“The coordinating institution should facilitate cooperation and the exchange of information between the members of the group on activities and projects related to artificial intelligence, including policies for its use within the Holy See, promoting dialogue, unity and participation,” the Vatican said in a statement.

In June 2025, Pope Leo XIV spoke out critically about the possible negative consequences of the use of AI. The pontiff stressed the risks of abusing the technology “for selfish gain” and using it to “incite conflicts and aggression”. Leo XIV also urged priests not to use artificial intelligence when preparing texts for sermons for the faithful.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.