Ukraineʼs top seed Elina Svitolina won the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. She beat world number four Coco Gauff in the final.

This was reported by the tournamentʼs press service.

Svitolina defeated her in three sets with a score of 6:4, 6:7, 6:2. This is the sixth match for the Ukrainian racket and the American athlete. And this is Svitolinaʼs third consecutive victory over Hof.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

In addition, this is Svitolinaʼs anniversary, 20th singles title and the third one won in Rome. Before that, she won in Rome in 2017 and 2018. In total, she has performed in the Italian capital 12 times.

For Svitolina, this trophy was the biggest in the last seven years. The last time she won at such a high level of competition was at the 2018 Finals — since then she has not had a WTA 1000 title or higher.

For the Ukrainian representatives, this victory was the fourth triumph at WTA tournaments this season.

Svitolinaʼs prize pool is currently $1 738 694.

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