Bodies of 528 dead returned to Ukraine, possibly belonging to Ukrainian servicemen

The bodies of 528 dead were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, may belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters.

Now, law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of expert institutions, will identify the repatriated dead. During previous exchanges, it turned out that the Russians also transferred the bodies of Russian military personnel.

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Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition. In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.

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