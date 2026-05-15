The killer of a police officer in the Khmelnytsky region was eliminated — the police showed a video of the attack (UPD)

The National Police showed a video of an armed attack on police officers in the Khmelnytsky region, which left one of them dead and another injured.

According to the investigation, the police were escorting a car belonging to a man who was driving without a driverʼs license. After that, the suspect stopped in the village of Terlivka and ran into his house, from where he opened fire.

After the shooting, he fled into the forest, and then threw a grenade at the foresters who were driving in a car — they were not injured. Then he started shooting at the special forces armored vehicle, they returned fire, and the criminal died.

Police Captain Serhiy Chorny was killed in the shooting, and his partner, Senior Lieutenant Vladyslav Sandetsky, who started shooting back, was wounded. The injured person is in the hospital. An empty magazine for an automatic weapon and 5.45 caliber cartridges were seized at the scene.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.