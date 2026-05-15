Five people suspected of beating Ukrainian teenagers detained in Poland

Five citizens suspected of beating three teenagers from Ukraine have been detained in Poland.

This was reported by the Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland Marcin Kerwiński.

The participants are Polish citizens aged 15 to 18.

The incident occurred on May 7 on the Świętokrzyskie Bridge in Warsaw. A group of people attacked the teenagers — they punched them in the head, tried to throw one of them off the bridge, and doused another with a gas can.

The 16-year-old Ukrainian was the most injured, suffering a fractured skull and other injuries. After that, the police arrived at the scene, and the suspects fled the scene.

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