205 soldiers returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity as part of 1000-for-1000 exchange

205 servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity as part of the first stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Among those returned are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, more than fifty officers were able to return home.

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Most of those released had been in Russian captivity since 2022. They defended Ukraine in Mariupol and at “Azovstal”, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv directions, and the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the duration of captivity is the main principle in forming the 1000-for-1000 exchange lists.

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Among those released today is also a National Guardsman who was captured at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The youngest released defender is 21 years old, the oldest is 62 years old.

In addition, two returnees are celebrating their birthdays today: 40 and 36 years old. 21 defenders had or will soon have their birthdays in May. Now those released from captivity will be sent to medical centers for examinations, treatment, and rehabilitation.

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