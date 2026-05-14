Ukrainians will receive financial assistance for Independence Day. Who and how much

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the amount of one-time cash assistance for Independence Day in 2026 for war veterans and victims of Nazi persecution.

This is stated in Government Resolution No. 602 of May 13, 2026.

Payments are due by August 24, 2026. Those with disabilities as a result of the war and former child prisoners of concentration camps will receive:

Group I — UAH 3 100;

Group II — UAH 2 900;

Group III — UAH 2 700.

Participants in hostilities, injured participants in the Revolution of Dignity, former minor prisoners of concentration camps, and children born in places of forced detention of their parents will each be paid UAH 1 000. People with special merits to the Motherland will receive UAH 3 100.

Family members of deceased war veterans and defenders of Ukraine are provided with a payment of UAH 650. It will also be received by the wives or husbands of deceased people with disabilities as a result of the war or combatants, if they have not remarried.

UAH 450 will be paid to war veterans, former prisoners of ghettos and concentration camps, people who were forcibly taken to work, as well as children of partisans and underground fighters.

The state provides such payments under laws on the status of war veterans and victims of Nazi persecution.

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