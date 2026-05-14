“Diia” launched its own AI agent in the application. What services does it support

"Diia" launched its own AI agent based on Googleʼs Gemini, which supports three services in the application.

This was reported by the press service of "Diia".

The AI assistant can automatically generate an extract of an adultʼs place of residence, after which the document can be downloaded in a dialogue with them. This also applies to children — an extract can be obtained online for one child or all children, if you tick them.

Additionally, the AI agent will send traffic fines to the chat, along with the amount, date, and details of the violation, after which they can be paid. The assistant will then send a receipt to the dialog.

Also in the dialogue you can find out how to get the necessary certificate, check documents, use services, or go through the necessary steps to issue statements, social payments, or open a sole proprietorship.

To use the agent, you need to update the "Diia" application and click on the "Diia.AI" icon.

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