Khmelnytsky City Council official suspected of working for the FSB will spend 15 years in prison

The head of one of the departments of the Khmelnytsky City Council was found guilty of treason — he worked for the Russian FSB, for which he will spend 15 years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The official studied at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University and came to the attention of Russian intelligence services during a trip to a graduation ceremony. After the outbreak of full-scale war, the FSB contacted him and offered cooperation.

According to the investigation, the suspect collected data for the Russian special services about the deployment points and places of residence of Ukrainian military personnel in the west of the country, as well as information about the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defense, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) — these were of greatest interest to the Russians.

In order to collect data, according to investigators, the official used his access to the city councilʼs information databases. After that, he compiled information about Ukrainian military personnel into a report (a list of names with addresses and phone numbers) and passed it on to Russian special services, who wanted to use it for sabotage, information special operations, and terrorist attacks.

Investigators claim that the defendant also independently tried to identify the positions of mobile air defense fire groups and drone manufacturing enterprises. The man was detained in 2024 when he tried to pass information to FSB. During the searches, a phone with evidence of the crime was seized from him.

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