The SBU detained an official of the Khmelnytskyi city council — he is suspected of collaborating with Russiaʼs FSB

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the head of one of the departments of the Khmelnytskyi City Council. He is suspected of collaborating with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the version of the investigation, on the instructions of the Russians, the official collected information about the deployment points and places of residence of the Ukrainian military in the region. The Russians were most interested in intelligence about the units of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces. The suspect also tried to find the addresses of the production of Ukrainian drones sent to the front line.

The investigation claims that the Russians wanted to use the information they received to prepare missile strikes, as well as possible sabotage and terrorist attacks. The SBU says it caught the suspect red-handed when he tried to pass intelligence to the Russians from his office.

As the investigation established, the FSB noticed the suspect during his studies at Bauman Moscow Technical University in the 1990s. After the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he was contacted by representatives of the FSB and recruited to work against Ukraine. They communicated through anonymous chats in messengers.

An official of the Khmelnytskyi City Council is suspected of treason — he faces life imprisonment.