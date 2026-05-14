Former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan has been suspected — the State Bureau of Investigation says he was evading duty

Former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelyan was suspected of evading military service.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

As stated in the case materials, after mobilization, Omelyan served as an officer in the planning group of the headquarters of military unit A4643 (241st separate territorial defense brigade, the military unit was based in Kaniv at that time) and did not perform official duties for a long time.

The official was supposed to collect and analyze information about the combat situation, monitor the execution of command orders, and prepare proposals for planning combat operations. Instead, according to SBI, he regularly misled the leadership, claiming that he was performing other tasks related to logistics and support for the unit.

According to the investigation, during several periods in 2022-2023, Omelyan spent his service time at his own discretion and did not perform any duties related to military service in his unit.

He was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of a serviceman from performing military service duties by deception. The maximum penalty is imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Volodymyr Omelyan was Minister of Infrastructure from 2016 to 2019 in the government of Volodymyr Hroysman. He joined the army at the beginning of the invasion.

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