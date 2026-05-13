WSJ: Google and SpaceX want to build data centers in Earth orbit together

Google is in talks with SpaceX about launching orbital data centers in space.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

Google is also in talks about a potential deal with other rocket launch companies, one of the sources said.

The technology has become a central part of SpaceXʼs presentations to investors ahead of the companyʼs planned IPO this summer, which is expected to be the largest IPO of all time.

Last year, Google announced its own plans to launch prototype satellites by 2027 as part of its Project Suncatcher initiative. The company wants to test solar-powered data centers in space.

SpaceX is also developing this direction. It previously applied to launch up to a million satellites for orbital data centers.

The idea behind such data centers is to reduce the need for large areas and electricity on Earth. However, some experts doubt that the technology will be effective due to the complex engineering challenges.

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