Zelensky has imposed two new decrees on sanctions

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees on sanctions, thereby putting into effect the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The decrees were published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

With the first decree, Zelensky extended sanctions against 13 individuals and 21 legal entities. The individuals include citizens of Russia, Latvia, and Germany.

Sanctions were imposed against them back in 2023. Four companies from that package ceased their illegal activities.

The second decree concerns sanctions against 32 Russian companies and 34 Russians. Most of them are directors and founders of these enterprises. The companies are involved in the supply of goods for the S-300 and S-400 complexes, “Topol”, “Yars” and “Iskander” ballistic missiles, gunpowder, rocket fuel and ammunition components.

Also under sanctions are Russian enterprises that produce radio-technical intelligence, airborne carriers of special equipment, and companies included in the supply chains of high-precision industrial equipment and electronic components in circumvention of sanctions.

In particular, this list includes those who tried to organize the lifting of American sanctions on Russia and soften the position of the European Union.