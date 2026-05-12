Ukrainian polar explorers show rare cream fur seal in Antarctica

Ukrainian scientists have recorded a rare cream-colored fur seal in Antarctica.

This was reported to the National Antarctic Science Center.

According to polar explorers, the animalʼs unusual color is explained by leukism, which causes the fur and skin to partially or almost completely lose their color. Unlike albinism, in leukism, the eyes and limbs retain their natural color.

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The National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted that among Antarctic fur seals, such cases occur in less than 1% of the population. The cause may be genetic mutations.

Cream coloration affects the animalʼs survival: such seals are more visible to predators and prey, and they also absorb heat less well. At the same time, a thick layer of fat helps protect them from the cold.

Despite everything, fur seals with leukism can survive to adulthood and participate in reproduction.

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