Shooting occurred in the city council in the Kirovohrad region during a conflict between employees — there are victims

Shots were fired in the Svitlovodsk City Council building in the Kirovohrad region on the afternoon of May 12. Two people were injured.

This is reported by the Kirovohrad region police.

Previously, a conflict broke out between city council employees, as a result of which one of them fired several shots. Two victims were hospitalized.

The website of the Svitlovodsk City Council states that First Deputy Mayor Serhiy Savych began shooting from a traumatic weapon in the building of the executive committee, where there were people at that moment.

The same report states that the deputy mayor behaved aggressively and threatened the secretary of the city council Maksym Bakumenko before the shooting.

Savich himself, who previously opened fire, actually filmed everything on live video and posted it on his Facebook. In the video, a man with a gun constantly calls on people not to approach him. Other armed people are also visible in the frame.

The video contains foul language!

Police and medics were called to the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.