Bloomberg: EU officials unhappy with the management style of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Discontent is growing in the European Union with the leadership style of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who officials say is increasingly concentrating power in her own hands and removing other officials from decision-making.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources close to the leadership of the European Commission.

According to the agencyʼs interlocutors, von der Leyen increasingly relies only on her closest entourage, while other officials are effectively removed from key processes.

Bloomberg notes that such centralization of power prevents the European Commission president from paying enough attention to economic issues. In particular, the interlocutors believe that the EU is moving slowly in strengthening the single market and increasing the blocʼs competitiveness.

Dissatisfaction with von der Leyenʼs management style is also being heard within her political party. In April, members of the German Christian Democratic Union, to which the European Commission President previously belonged, called for a review and limitation of the European Commissionʼs powers at a closed meeting in Berlin.

Also, according to Bloomberg, representatives of large technology companies told von der Leyen that the European Commission is too slow in making decisions on issues important to business.

Sources say officials within the European Commission feel "disconnected" from decision-making, with von der Leyen described as "obsessed" with demonstrating her control over the institution.

In particular, according to the agency, the commissioners received the draft long-term EU budget only at the last moment, and the blocʼs member states were dissatisfied with the lack of consultations during the preparation of the financial plan.

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