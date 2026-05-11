Politico: New EU sanctions package against Russia could target companies transporting stolen grain

The European Union is working on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, which may include restrictions against companies that trade in grain exported from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Politico writes about this, citing European diplomats.

According to sources, a new package of sanctions may be presented in late June or early July 2026. The main emphasis is planned to be placed on the Russian shadow fleet, which is used to circumvent international restrictions on oil exports.

In addition, the EU wants to impose restrictions on Russian banks and military-industrial companies, as well as reinstate a ban on maritime services for Russian vessels. This decision was previously blocked by Greece and Malta.

The new package could also include sanctions that were blocked by former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, including sanctions against representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and Patriarch Kirill, who is considered a close ally of Putin.

According to Politico, the EU will soon also impose sanctions against more than two dozen Russians who are believed to be involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The previous, 20th package of sanctions against Russia was approved on April 23. It was the most extensive in the past two years and covered the energy sector, the shadow navy, the military-industrial complex, and the trade and finance sectors. Sanctions were also imposed against 60 companies and 120 people.

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