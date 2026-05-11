Former MP Murayev was charged with new suspicion of justifying Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported a new suspicion to former MP Yevhen Murayev.

This is reported by SBU.

After the start of a full-scale war, hiding abroad, Murayev gave an interview in which he called the Russian Federationʼs armed aggression against Ukraine an "internal civil conflict".

He also spread fake news about the internal situation in Ukraine, called on citizens to lay down their arms before the Russians, and justified the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

In addition, before the ban on the Nash TV channel controlled by Murayev, he massively used the media resource to spread disinformation about the socio-political situation in Ukraine in favor of Russia.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU declared the suspicion of the former MP under Part 1, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Yevhen Murayev is the leader of the banned pro-Russian party “Nashi” and the owner of the NASH TV channel, which has been under NSDC sanctions since February 2022. He fled Ukraine at the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion. In 2023, he was charged with treason.

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