Government launches internship program for people aged 50+ “Experience Matters”

The government is launching a national adult internship program "Experience Matters" for Ukrainians aged 50 and over.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The program is designed to cover the shortage of personnel in Ukraine and involves three key stages:

training and preparation for a new stage in your career — updating your resume, adapting to modern labor market requirements, and acquiring practical skills;

meeting with the employer and discussing the format of cooperation;

a job placement or short-term internship in a company with the possibility of employment, during which the candidate becomes familiar with the work process and the employer can assess his suitability for the position.

"The study ʼLabor Market After 50ʼ showed that people 50+ do not drop out of the labor market due to lack of experience. On the contrary, employers value their reliability. At the same time, 65% of companies talk about the digital skills barrier, and 60% recognize the influence of age stereotypes during hiring," the prime minister explained.

The program will be implemented together with the State Employment Center, business and public organizations. Participation is free. The internship will last 10 working days, and the employer will determine the payment separately.

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