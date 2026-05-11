British Labour Party MPs call on Prime Minister Starmer to resign after failed local elections

About 40 MPs from the UKʼs Labour Party are calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign after poor results in local elections.

The Guardian writes about this.

In local elections on Thursday, the right-wing populist Reform UK party of Eurosceptic Nigel Farage won victories across the country. For the Labour Party, led by Starmer, it was a failure and the worst result in the history of the political force.

After that, there was talk within the party about changing the leader before the next parliamentary elections, which are due to take place no later than August 2029. Among the candidates are the current British Health Minister Wes Streeting and Starmerʼs former deputy Angela Rayner.

Starmer himself has said he wants to remain prime minister for two terms, or 10 years. The Guardian writes that today he is due to give a speech that could be crucial to his political future and tenure.

Starmer will promise bolder action to address the "big challenges" facing the country and will try to convince his MPs not to remove him as leader of the Labour Party.

He also plans to announce his intention to strengthen relations with the European Union. Starmer will pay special attention to the topics of the cost of living and national security.