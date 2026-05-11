Netanyahu says he wants to “reduce to zero” US military funding for Israel over the next 10 years

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would like to completely cut off financial military aid from the United States over the next ten years.

He said this in an interview with CBS News.

According to Netanyahu, Israel currently receives $3.8 billion in military support from the United States per year. When asked if he thought Israel should reset its financial relationship with the United States, Netanyahu replied: “I want to reduce the American financial component of our military cooperation to zero.”

The Prime Minister added that the process should begin now, without waiting for the next US Congress.

He noted that Israel has enjoyed a bipartisan "consensus" on aid from the United States for decades, but recently, due to changing attitudes towards Israel and financial aid in general, such decisions are subject to additional scrutiny.

CBS News notes that recent polls show that 60% of US citizens have an unfavorable view of Israel, up almost 20% from four years ago.

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