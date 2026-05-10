A laboratory has been opened in Japan where robots conduct medical experiments

Tokyo University of Science in Japan has opened a laboratory where medical experiments are performed without human intervention.

This is reported by the Japanese news agency Kyodo News.

Currently, the Robotics Innovation Center employs ten robots, including the humanoid model Maholo LabDroid. There are no people in the laboratory — all the main processes are performed by machines.

The robots are equipped with two arms, allowing them to carry reagents, open temperature-controlled equipment, and work with samples. The system also already performs cell cultivation automatically.

The university plans to increase the number of robots to approximately 2 000 by 2 040 and combine them with artificial intelligence systems. It is expected that they will be able to independently perform almost all stages of scientific research — from forming hypotheses to verifying the results of experiments.

The Maholo LabDroid robot is already in use at Kobe Eye Hospital, where it assists in clinical stem cell research, including cell cultivation.

In South Korea, the first robot monk joined monks during prayers at Chogesa Temple on the occasion of Buddhaʼs birthday on May 6. The robot was given the Buddhist name Gabi.

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