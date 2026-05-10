Britain landed a medical team on the island of Tristan da Cunha due to suspicion of hantavirus in one of the residents

Britain has carried out a military medical operation on the island of Tristan da Cunha after a Briton was reported to be suspected of being infected with hantavirus.

This was reported by the British government.

The operation involved six paratroopers and two military medics from 16 Airborne Brigade. They were parachuted from an RAF A400M transport aircraft. Together with the medics, oxygen supplies and other critical equipment were delivered to the island.

According to the government, the island was almost out of oxygen supplies, so air delivery was the only way to quickly help the patient and support the local healthcare system.

The British government said this was the first time their armed forces had landed medical personnel for a humanitarian mission of this type.

Tristan da Cunha is considered the most remote inhabited overseas territory of the United Kingdom. The archipelago in the South Atlantic has no airstrip and can only be reached by sea. The island is home to 221 people.

The operation follows an outbreak of hantavirus on the MV Hondius cruise ship, which arrived at a port in Tenerife on May 10. The virus has flu-like symptoms but can be fatal.

Three people on board died from hantavirus. WHO suggests that the outbreak of the disease is caused by close contact between people. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that there are five Ukrainian crew members on the ship who do not have any signs of the disease.

The NYT, citing medical experts, wrote on May 9 that there are still no vaccines or drugs against hantavirus. Several promising drugs are in development, but research is facing a lack of funding.

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