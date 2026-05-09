The US has imposed sanctions on people and companies that supply Iran with weapons and components for “Shahed” and missiles

As part of Operation “Economic Fury”, the US imposed sanctions on 10 people and companies that helped Iran procure weapons and materials for the production of “Shahed” drones and ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the US Treasury Department.

The US sanctions targeted companies from China, the UAE, Hong Kong, and Belarus, as well as citizens of Iran, Belarus, and China who may have been involved in supplying weapons to the country.

In particular, the Chinese company “Hitex Insulation Ningbo Company Limited” supplied Iran with carbon fiber, honeycomb fabric, and other raw materials from which the "Shaheds" are made, "worth millions of dollars".

Also among the companies against which sanctions were imposed are Chinaʼs “Yushita Shanghai International Trade Co Ltd”, Dubaiʼs “Elite Energy FZCO”, Hong Kongʼs “HK Hesin Industry Co Ltd”, and Belarusʼ “Armory Alliance LLC”.

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stressed that the country is continuing its "Economic Fury" campaign "while the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are stuck like rats on a sinking ship".

"Under President Trumpʼs strong leadership, we will continue to act to keep America safe and target foreign individuals and companies that supply weapons to the Iranian military for use against American forces," he said.

On April 12, CNN, citing sources, reported that US intelligence believes that China is preparing to transfer new air defense systems to Iran during the ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel.

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