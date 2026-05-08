Investigation: From February 2022 to August 2025, Belarus transferred weapons components worth almost $1.2 billion to Russia

Belarus continues to supply Russia with chassis, electronics, and other parts for military equipment. The total value of such supplies from February 2022 to August 2025 is at least $1.2 billion.

This is stated in the investigation of journalists from Slidstvo.Info, BRC and the "Rabochy Ruch" initiative.

The data was obtained after analyzing supplies from 58 Belarusian enterprises to 41 plants of the Russian military-industrial complex. By 2024, the volume of supplies had approximately doubled compared to 2022.

Moreover, 29 companies participating in these schemes are still not under Western sanctions. The largest share of supplies was provided by enterprises related to the Belarusian state defense industry. In total, 11 such companies shipped products worth approximately $1.17 billion.

Among them is the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, which supplied chassis for multiple launch rocket systems and missile complexes. Its products, according to journalists, were supplied to Russian defense plants.

The Belarusian company JSC “Peleng” supplied optoelectronic products for a total of $875 million, in particular for the Vologda Optical-Mechanical Plant and “Uralvagonzavod”. Also in the top three largest suppliers was the “OKB TSP” enterprise, which supplied equipment for missile systems.

Some Belarusian companies use Western-made components — from Germany, Switzerland, Britain, and the United States — which are then used in military products.

Gasoline exports from Belarus to Russia by rail increased fourfold in September 2025 compared to August. This is due to the fuel shortage in the Russian Federation, which arose due to Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.

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