ChatGPT will notify loved ones about the userʼs suicidal thoughts

OpenAI has reported a new feature called "Trusted Contact" — ChatGPT will notify loved ones about a userʼs suicidal thoughts.

Tech Crunch reports this with reference to the OpenAI press service.

The user will be able to designate a loved one as a trusted person. If they write about self-harm in the chat, ChatGPT will offer to contact the selected contact — the trusted person will receive the same notification.

OpenAI

Notifications will be sent either by email, in-app, or text message. To protect your privacy, they will not include details of your chat conversation.

OpenAI previously restricted ChatGPTʼs responses to users it considered minors, following a lawsuit from the family of a 16-year-old who committed suicide after months of interacting with the chatbot.

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