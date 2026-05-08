Zelensky: We expect Trump representatives in Kyiv in late spring — early summer

Ukraine expects representatives of the US President Donald Trump to visit Kyiv in late spring or early summer.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He noted that Ukraine and the United States are already coordinating the schedule of necessary visits. Zelensky expressed hope that this time it will be possible to implement the planned measures and intensify diplomacy.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, who arrived in the United States yesterday, reported to the president that the talks with the Americans were substantive. The parties discussed security arrangements and humanitarian tasks, including the continuation of prisoner exchanges.

"It is important that there is a constructive approach, and we need to move towards peace, strengthening Ukraine and bilateral relations with America," Zelensky added.

Ukraine invited US Presidentʼs representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv back in April. But they have not arrived since then, although they have traveled to Moscow several times. President Volodymyr Zelensky called this a sign of disrespect.

Kyiv Independent, citing its own sources, wrote that Witkoff and Kushner are in no hurry to go to Kyiv because Washington fears that new negotiations will not yield results.

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