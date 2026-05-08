Over 1 100 hectares of forest are burning in the Exclusion Zone in the Kyiv region. Radiation rate is normal (UPD)

Rescuers are extinguishing a large-scale forest fire in the Chornobyl zone in the Kyiv region. Its estimated area has already reached 1 100 hectares.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire is rapidly spreading across the territory, covering new blocks of the forest.

The situation is complicated by dry weather, strong winds, and mine danger in some areas of the territory. This significantly limits the ability to extinguish the fire — in some forest blocks, work is temporarily suspended due to the threat of explosive objects.

Units of the State Emergency Service, special equipment, and forces of other services are involved in extinguishing the fire. Rescuers are working in an intensified mode — localizing the sources of ignition to stop the further spread of the fire.

UPD at 11:30 AM: The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the radiation rate in the north of the Kyiv region, where a fire is raging in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, currently remains within normal limits.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service of the State Emergency Service, the level of gamma radiation throughout the territory of Ukraine has not been exceeded.

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