Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian ship in Dagestan from which “Kalibr” missiles are launched

On the night of May 7, Ukrainian troops attacked a small Russian missile ship near the Kaspiysk base in Dagestan.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The multi-purpose ship of Project 22800 "Karakurt" (in particular, has the ability to launch "Kalibr" cruise missiles). The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Also under attack that night were warehouses and a Russian command post in the occupied Luhansk region, a UAV command post in the Donetsk region, and places of concentration of manpower in Zaporizhzhia.