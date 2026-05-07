The Russians attacked Ukraine during the day. What is known about the consequences

During the day, the Russians attacked Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. There are deaths and injuries.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian attacks.

Nine people, including three children, were injured in the Russian attack in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. A 60-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were also injured.

In the Kherson region, the Russians attacked a civilian car near Komyshany with a drone, injuring one man. The Russian Federation also attacked Zelenivka, injuring a 59-year-old man.

In the Chernihiv region, 2 400 hectares of forest are burning on the border with Russia due to shelling. Rescuers do not have access to part of the forest, so they are doing everything they can to prevent the fire from spreading to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

In the Sumy region, a 59-year-old local resident was killed during Russian shelling in the Krasnopillia community. The shell exploded nearby while she was grazing cows.

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