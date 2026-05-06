One woman killed, two others injured in Russian strike on kindergarten in Sumy

As a result of a Russian drone strike on a kindergarten in Sumy, one woman was killed and two people were injured.

This is what the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the National Police write about.

Rescuers unblocked the body of a woman — she is a security guard at a preschool. The drones hit the kindergarten at around 10 AM. After the attack, police helped citizens leave the scene of the attack.

Police investigation teams, explosives technicians, rescuers, and other specialized services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the Russian strike.

The previous morning, Russian troops targeted a civilian car in the territory of the Stetskivsky starostat of the Sumy community. The drone strike killed a female passenger and injured the driver, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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