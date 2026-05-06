North Korea for the first time rejected unification with South Korea at the constitutional level

North Korea has amended its constitution to formally define its borders as those of South Korea for the first time, removing all references to a possible unification of the two countries.
Reuters writes about this.
The decision was made at a March meeting of the Supreme Peopleʼs Assembly, the countryʼs parliament. The document now states that the country borders South Korea, China, and the Russian Federation.
At the same time, the exact border line with South Korea is not specified, nor are disputed areas mentioned, in particular the maritime border in the Yellow Sea.
The document also removed phrases like “peaceful reunification” and “national unity”, which were previously part of the official ideology. This may indicate Pyongyang’s final departure from its course toward unification of the Korean Peninsula.
Relations between North Korea and South Korea
The confrontation between North and South Korea has been ongoing since the mid-20th century, following the division of the Korean Peninsula following World War II. The countries never signed a peace treaty after the 1950-1953 Korean War, and are still technically at war.
The two countries share a demilitarized zone, one of the most fortified borders in the world. The countries are developing differently: South Korea is a democracy, while North Korea remains a closed authoritarian state.
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