Poll: Approximately 48% of Ukrainians support raising taxes to obtain international funding

Approximately 48% of Ukrainians support raising taxes to obtain international funding, while 30% are against it.
This is evidenced by a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
During the survey, sociologists offered two options: agree to reforms and receive funding (48%) or refuse to raise taxes but risk a lack of funds (30%). 22% of citizens were undecided.
The survey results also showed that 54% of Ukrainians consider corruption to be the main threat to the state, and 39% of those surveyed consider war with Russia.
63% of respondents believe that Ukraine will become a prosperous country in the EU in 10 years. At the same time, 25% of those surveyed do not think so.
Sociologists note that among those who support unpopular decisions, respondents who trust President Volodymyr Zelensky predominate.
The survey was conducted through telephone interviews among 1 005 respondents across the entire controlled territory of Ukraine.
- One of the International Monetary Fundʼs requirements for granting Ukraine a new $8.1 billion loan program is to increase budget revenues. That is why the government has proposed requiring some individual entrepreneurs with annual income exceeding UAH 4 million to pay value-added tax (VAT).
- This has caused a loud conflict between the government, parliament and business, which fears that such an initiative will destroy the simplified system. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on April 19 that IMF "understands" the sensitivity of this issue for Ukrainians, and the government is looking for alternatives to fill the state budget for 2027.
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