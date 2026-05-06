Poll: Approximately 48% of Ukrainians support raising taxes to obtain international funding

Approximately 48% of Ukrainians support raising taxes to obtain international funding, while 30% are against it.

This is evidenced by a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

During the survey, sociologists offered two options: agree to reforms and receive funding (48%) or refuse to raise taxes but risk a lack of funds (30%). 22% of citizens were undecided.

The survey results also showed that 54% of Ukrainians consider corruption to be the main threat to the state, and 39% of those surveyed consider war with Russia.

63% of respondents believe that Ukraine will become a prosperous country in the EU in 10 years. At the same time, 25% of those surveyed do not think so.

Sociologists note that among those who support unpopular decisions, respondents who trust President Volodymyr Zelensky predominate.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews among 1 005 respondents across the entire controlled territory of Ukraine.