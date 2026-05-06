The Russians attacked Ukraine with 111 targets. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of May 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Rostov region, one Kh-31 guided missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, as well as 108 attack UAVs.

The Air Force writes about this.

Drones of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types and simulator drones of the Parody type flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo (Russia) and from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 89 Russian UAVs in the north and east of the country. Two ballistic missiles, a guided aircraft missile, and nine attack UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, as well as the downing of downed UAVs at one location.

Two people were injured in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. Three private houses were also damaged, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

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In Dnipro, the number of people injured in yesterdayʼs attack has increased to 19. Four men are in the hospital in serious condition, 13 people were hospitalized in moderate condition, the Regional Military Administration reported.

The number of victims from yesterdayʼs Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has also increased to 18. 43 people aged 20 to 66 sought medical attention. Another 18 wounded are in hospitals, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

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