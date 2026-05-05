The US State Department approves possible sale of JDAM-ER ammunition and components to Ukraine worth over $373 million

The United States has approved the potential sale of JDAM-Extended Range (JDAM-ER) guided aerial munitions and related equipment to Ukraine for a total value of $373.6 million.

This is stated in a statement by the US State Department.

They say that the Ukrainian government has requested the purchase of 1 200 KMU-572 tail kits for JDAM guided aerial munitions and 332 KMU-556 JDAM kits, as well as related equipment and components.

These included FMU-139 fuze systems, spare parts, consumables and accessories, technical documentation, software, transportation support, as well as engineering, technical and logistical services from the US government and contractors necessary to ensure the operation and maintenance of these weapons.

Boeing will be the prime contractor. The State Department says that the implementation of this decision will not have a negative impact on US defense readiness.

JDAM-ER (Joint Direct Attack Munition — Extended Range) is a GPS-based equipment package that converts conventional aerial bombs into high-precision winged munitions with an extended range (up to 72-75 km). They are equipped with glide wings and a tail control module, allowing them to hit targets with high accuracy.

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