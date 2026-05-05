Kazakhstan plans to completely abandon electricity imports from Russia

Kazakhstan wants to completely stop purchasing electricity from Russia in 2027.

This was reported by the Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov, reports the Kazakh publication KazTag.

According to him, in 2025 the country imported 171 MW from the Russian Federation. Already in 2026 the country plans to buy less electricity from the Russian Federation — 137 MW. Yessimkhanov reminded that this figure decreases every year.

In order to completely abandon Russian electricity, Kazakhstan needs to build its own energy facilities.

As The Moscow Times notes, Kazakhstan is one of the largest buyers of electricity in Russia — in 2025, the country imported about 60% of the total electricity supplies from the Russian Federation.

Kazakhstan plans to build TPP plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. The plants are scheduled to be launched in 2029. Yessimkhanov confirmed that Russian contractors have been removed from the construction — the work has been handed over to a Kazakh-Singaporean consortium, and contracts have already been signed.

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