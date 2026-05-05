The “Asomatos” vessel unloaded 26 900 tons of stolen Ukrainian wheat in Egypt

The sanctioned vessel “Asomatos” unloaded 26 900 tons of stolen Ukrainian wheat in Abu Kir, Egypt.
This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
The grain was unloaded, although five days ago, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko sent a request to the Egyptian Ministry of Justice with grounds for arresting the vessel. It belongs to the sanctioned company “Agro-Fregat” and was illegally transporting stolen wheat through Crimea.
This is the fourth case since the beginning of April when Russia unloads stolen Ukrainian grain at Egyptian ports.
- Not only Egypt accepts stolen Ukrainian grain in its ports. At the end of April, they wanted to unload illegally stolen agricultural products in an Israeli port. Ukraine then sent the Israeli side a package of documents for the arrest of the PANORMITIS vessel. After that, it was refused to be unloaded, and it departed into neutral waters.
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