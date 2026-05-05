The “Asomatos” vessel unloaded 26 900 tons of stolen Ukrainian wheat in Egypt

The sanctioned vessel “Asomatos” unloaded 26 900 tons of stolen Ukrainian wheat in Abu Kir, Egypt.

This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

The grain was unloaded, although five days ago, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko sent a request to the Egyptian Ministry of Justice with grounds for arresting the vessel. It belongs to the sanctioned company “Agro-Fregat” and was illegally transporting stolen wheat through Crimea.

This is the fourth case since the beginning of April when Russia unloads stolen Ukrainian grain at Egyptian ports.